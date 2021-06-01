Latest update June 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Trim, Chapman returned to serve as MSC President and General Secretary respectively

Jun 01, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Mackenzie Sports Club has retained Avery Trim to lead the leading sports institution in the town of Linden, while also gaining the approval of its members was General Secretary Joseph Chapman when the Club held its Annual General Meeting and Biennial Elections on Sunday evening at the MSC Lounge.

Joseph Chapman, the MSC General Secretary

MSC President Mr. Avery Trim

Trim spoke of persons who would just take up positions on the executive and fail to be part of the process in taking the club to higher heights. This he hoped will not continue as he pledged to do his best to bring back the heydays of the MSC.
He promised to serve as a president for the benefit of all the members, the community as a whole and those who he know are in the diaspora and are willing to build the club back to its former glory.
While Trim and Chapman were re-elected there is a new 1st vice president in Norris King who served as the Assistant Secretary Treasurer. Rawle Tony is new on this body as the 2nd vice president, while Keith Semple who was Public Relations Officer is now the 3rd vice president.
Assistant to the General Secretary is Ms Coretta Braithwaite Walton, while the new Treasurer is Derron John and his assistant is John Trim who was a committee member of the previous executive.
Ms Judy Gravesande Noel will serve as the new Public Relations Officer, while the Committee Members are Audwin Rutherford, Compton London, Troy Roberts and Robert Langevine.
The Linden Mayor and Town Council, the Regional Democratic Council and the Government of Guyana are to be written to, to appoint their representatives to sit on what is known as the Management Committee of the MSC.
Veteran trade unionist Mr. Charles Sampson served as the Returning Officer.

 

 

Trim, Chapman returned to serve as MSC President and General Secretary respectively

