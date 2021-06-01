Pomeroon hit hard by flood waters – relief measures underway

Kaieteur News – After days of consistent rainfall, communities across Guyana have recorded cases of severe flooding. The Pomeroon area, which is located on the northern end of the Essequibo Coast, has reportedly been hit the hardest in Region Two.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, both the Upper and Lower Pomeroon, have recorded unprecedented water levels over the past few days. The Pomeroon is a riverine area, which is accessible mainly by rivers and creeks. The area is also a major contributor to Guyana’s agriculture sector, especially in coconut and ground provision production.

According to residents living within the Pomeroon, water levels have reached 6ft. in some areas like Karawab. One resident, who has been living in Siriki for the past 53 years, told Kaieteur News that the homes of some residents have been flooded for days.

During an interview with this publication, that resident said, “Is like about two weeks already since the rain started falling, but this is the first time water came up so high…some people get water in their house and the water ain’t coming off.”

The losses reported have been extensive as farms and homes of many residents are inundated. “Pomeroon people do farming and livestock and with this water, we all losing crops and our livestock …and due to this flood, the health worker can’t go in the compound…water in the health centre and teachers can’t go in the school compound either,” said another resident who spoke to Kaieteur News.

This publication was informed that the Pomeroon region was flooded due to extremely high spring tides and heavy rainfall. There were speculations that water from higher grounds was pumped into the Pomeroon River via the Dawa Pump Station.

This speculation was laid to rest by the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Devenand Ramdatt, who said that the findings of the Regional Administration have not confirmed what is being peddled. Ramdatt also said that the Regional Democratic Council has been conducting flood assessment not only in the Pomeroon but also in other areas across Region Two.

The REO explained that, “One approach is to engage residents. So, it can guide us [RDC] in making better decisions. What we will do is intervene and have relief measures implemented so persons within the Region can benefit from some sort of relief.”

In the meantime, relief works have commenced in several areas in the Pomeroon. According to the REO, over 1,000 food hampers have been distributed. The Regional Vice Chairman of Region Two, Humace Oodit, said that hampers were distributed to the Charity squatting area, and communities in the Upper and Lower Pomeroon. “So far we’ve been into communities like Karawab, St. Monica, Siriki, Jacklow, Abrams Creek, Friendship, Aberdeen and others. We will be making additional trips to those communities, so we can ensure every deserving citizen benefits,” said the Vice Chairman.

