PNC mourns loss of cultural icon, Daphne Rogers

Jun 01, 2021 News

The dearly departed, Daphne Rogers.

Kaieteur News – The Leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Mr. David Granger, is deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Daphne Elaine Rogers, MS. In a statement, the PNC noted that Rogers would be remembered as one of the country’s most admired administrators and culturalists who dedicated her working life to the Arts, Culture and Education.
She served as Principal of the In-Service Teachers Training College, Administrator of the National Cultural Centre and in the Department of Culture for several years. She will be remembered for her efforts to modernise the National School of Dance, the Guyana School of Music and the Theatre Guild.
In fact, the PNC recalled that in 2016, Granger, at that time President, presented Rogers with the Medal of Service (MS) for her meritorious contributions in production and performance in the Theatre Arts.
Some have concluded that Rogers, who died at the age of 92, will forever be regarded as a cultural icon for her immense contributions over the years.

 

