Minister Nigel Dharamlall inducted as Sebai Sports Club Patron

Jun 01, 2021 Sports

Sebai sports club Chairman Wazim Hutson (left) accepts the equipment from Regional chairman Mr. Brentnol Ashley.

Kaieteur News – Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall was recently inducted as Sebai Sports Club Patron following the visit to the area.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.

Sebai Sports Club Chairman Mr. Wazim Hutson at a public meeting made the request to which the minister humbly accepted.
It is the first time that the club, which is rapidly growing, has a Government Minister as its patron.
Recently club members rebuilt the Cricket pitch, constructed a stage, benab, mini bleacher and flag pole to add to its Recreational ground.
The club is located about 22 miles from Port Kaituma. Members of the club are elated that the minister has accepted the post and they have planned to seek support from the Regional Democratic Council to aid in its development. They will also work closely with the village council as they continue to promote sports in the area.
Presently the club is registering cricketers and footballers for the beginning of the new season. They have also written to Exxon Mobil seeking assistance for sports gears and are asking the business community to render support.
Regional chairman Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Minister of Housing and Water Colin Croal presented cash and sports equipment to the club recently.

 

 

