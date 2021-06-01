Marcus Wilson, Javier George and Osafa Simpson aiming to make first call-up to senior duties springboard to great careers

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022…

By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.

With a policy to set a solid foundation for Guyana’s football by exposing young talented players on a consistent basis at the highest levels, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Márcio Máximo, like he did in the first round of qualifying has given an opportunity to more young players to show that they deserve.

Former National Under-15 and 17 Captain Marcus Wilson, who has also performed national duties at the Under-20 level, along with fellow Under-20 nationals Osafa Simpson and France based Javier George have all received their maiden call-ups to the senior ‘Golden Jaguars’ team and have all expressed delight.

They are in here putting in final preparations with their peers having put in consistent work for over five weeks in Guyana for these two crucial matches on June 4th against St. Kitts & Nevis and June 8th, versus Puerto Rico.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday at the team hotel, Hawksbill by Rex, the youngsters, who have exciting careers ahead of them as long as they keep the focus, exuded confidence that they are in for the long haul.

Midfielder, 19 year-old Marcus Wilson currently plays for GFF Premier League side Santos FC having also played with the Georgetown Football Club, Guyana’s oldest club but initially started with Eastveldt FC.

Not a big talker, but getting bolder with each passing day, Wilson informed that he started playing the game at the age of four with his father, Andrew Wilson who was a member of the Houston Stars FC.

He attended St. Pius Primary School before going on to Chase Academy where he wrote CXC. Wilson said that he is very grateful to be called up after knocking on the door for a while now and is even more happy that this is the fourth level of national teams that he would be playing for.

“This is a great opportunity for me, I’ve been knocking on the door for a while now, actually two years now and this is the first time I’m given the chance and I will make use of it.”

He is of the view that his consistency in training and keeping the focus have paid off: “Coach always spoke to me about being consistent, back then I was doing well one day in training then the next day I am off but now, I’ve been very consistent. My plan is to keep going forward and not backward. I will do this by being consistent all the time.”

Wilson is crediting his father for pushing him through the years and being his number one supporter. Acknowledging that he is in privileged company as many other youths would like to be in his position, Wilson is advising that they, “Keep focused, keep disciplined and don’t follow bad company. Take school seriously as your education is important in the football world.”

Asked if he is aiming to be a consistent pick in the senior national team, Wilson responded: “That’s the plan I have to be consistent from now on, being a part of this team for as long as can play football.”

And just what the Guyana Football Federation investment has meant to Wilson, “Football development has taken a turn for the better in this country and the GFF is doing everything in its power to make it better for us so I want to compliment them for what they are doing.”

Lanky Guyana Police Force forward, Osafa Simpson stated that the experience for him thus far has been great. Mere months away from his 19th birthday in September, Simpson said that he first started playing the game at the tender age of three in the Tucville area, home of the Fruta Conquerors, which club he represented before transferring to the Guyana Police force.

At age six, he left the city with his mom for Mahdia where he attended the Secondary School there and also played for Mahdia Goal Getters FC. Simpson represented Guyana at the Under-20 level and is looking forward for even greater things in his career.

“I’ve been working very hard to make the team. With the teammates that I have and the coaches who give me the motivation, I am very glad that I am here and I’m here to make a difference and very happy that I have the opportunity to put out the works.”

Simpson is expressing gratitude to a number of persons who have impacted his football career in a positive way.

“First off Coach Márcio, he’s been pushing me all the time, he’s been giving me the motivation and he’s been telling me that I have great potential. I didn’t take it for granted because I know it’s true. My mom, Olitia Simpson, my grandmother also, Orlene Charles, they are my biggest supporters and I want to say I love you all.”

Twenty year-old Javier George was born in the town of New Amsterdam in Berbice (#41 Scheme), his mother is from Canje Creek, Allison George, while his father, Mark George, hails from New Amsterdam.

The dreadlocked midfielder migrated to Canada at age six and there his love for the game grew stronger playing with and being trained by his father. At age 16 he revealed that he started attending the Toronto Football Club Academy where his skills were further developed to the extent that after two years there, he ventured out and joined French side Stade Beaucairois.

There he was on his own playing the game he loves and even learned to cook for himself since he did not have a choice. But he noted that his disciplined upbringing served him in good stead whilst living and playing in France.

George whose elder brother was a promising track and field athlete, expressed thanks to God for allowing him the opportunity to represent his country at the Under-20 level and now as a senior, the highest one can reach.

“It’s a wonderful experience, I’m looking forward to everything that’s presented in front of me and hope to take every opportunity that I’m given. I’ll just continue to work hard and try my best, to do the best I can, not only for my teammates but for myself, my family and my country.”

The Berbician has been coming back home to keep in touch with his roots, saying that, no matter how tall the tree gets, the roots are always there, noting that Guyana is always close to his heart. He said that he has always been following the progress of the ‘Golden Jaguars’.

“So when I was given the opportunity I was very excited and thankful, so I decided to come and play for the Golden Jaguars.”

Having represented Guyana at the Under-20 level in Nicaragua, George indicated that senior team representation was on his radar from then.

“So I came two months before the current selection to try and get acclimatized because Canada is a lot colder than Guyana to try and put in my effort and pay my dues with the work that I put out. So I am extremely happy that I have been called.”

George noted that he would continue to work hard and be committed to the programme since he has to intention of slipping up especially with the Head Coach making it pellucid that no one has a permanent place in the team.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that the coach is allowing all of us not only to work hard but to push each other to be better individuals, better players on and off the field. So for me personally, I will continue to work on various aspects of my game that he tells me to focus on, tactical and technical that he wants form players in my position. Mostly less touches on the ball, tactical movements with regards to the system that he’s trying to incorporate into our game.”

He is advising all young players never to give up, always believe in themselves and keep working hard to better boost their game and improve their quality on the pitch. His parents and brother came in for high praise for always being there for him as well as his aunts here who take good care of him, Miss Carol and Sheena George.

And GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood, who has been guiding the development of the game on and off the field of play with a huge emphasis on youths, offered this comment: “The GFF’s focus on youth development and heavy investment into the Academy Training Centre (ATC) programme is geared towards producing a conveyor belt of talent for years to come. High performance talent ID and recruitment is a key component of our strategic vision.

The recent successes of our youth national teams and ATC graduates such as Omari Glasgow performing and scoring for the Golden Jaguars is testament to the work being done on the ground by our ATC coaching staff. But this is a long-term Programme and there are no short cuts to the amount of training and game minutes’ players need to attain to become elite performers. Consistent investment from all stakeholders is vital for the sustainability of the programme.

The step up from the national youth teams to the Golden Jaguars and the FIFA WCQ is massive, so we have to ensure we monitor and support our young players through this transition. But it has to be stressed all the talented young players have been selected on merit.”