Lincoln Lewis can answer whether he believes the elections were rigged

DEAR EDITOR,

Reference is made to Lincoln Lewis’s retort “Free speech carries responsibilities – one is to speak truth” (May 29). Lewis contends that I lie in claiming that he supported the attempt to rig the 2020 election. Lewis is a prominent public figure. People look to his words and actions on issues (and that of other major public figures) of national import to bring resolution. His views on the election are significant to a large segment of the population. I stated that by not speaking out against the fraud, then Lewis and other Africanists were condoning rigging. Acts or words of omission are tantamount to acquiesce. Why would someone seek and pursue the truth in all other matters of national issue but remain silent on the most important one that strikes at the heart of democracy and development?

Contrary to what Lewis concluded, the purpose of my missive on recognising the work of Freddie Kissoon was not a studious attempt “to malign Black leaders”, falsify information, demonise anyone, make anyone “persona non grata” or to lie on Lewis or anyone. It is to help resolve differences with other Indian writers and activists, including Freddie, and reach common cause to make Guyana a democratic society for all Guyanese. It was not meant to target Lewis or any African but his name was included to give illustrative effect to the point being made that we all must condemn rigging. In fact, Lewis was praised for his Africanist position; clearly, he misinterprets my intent, which was honourable. Is Lewis upset because I praise his nemesis Freddie, a recognised scholar, and not him? (My letter was inadvertently published twice — same content but different caption).

I do not wish to engage in a debate with Lincoln on rigging. He writes with anger and is easily offended, takes critiques personally, and responds with venom. He comes across attacking rather than suave for an intellectual discourse for learning and understanding. It is unfortunate that he does not write with objectivity to find solutions to nagging ethnic and other social problems. I remember well an imposing photo of Lewis with a farming tool (I think) towering over a puny woman as he asserts claim of land which the woman claims she has farmed for years. With his kind of response to Freddie, others and me, it will be very difficult to find solutions to our ethnic problems.

I have not seen any media report or statement in which Lewis condemned electoral rigging in 2020. If I misunderstand him or “lie”, as he categorized my interpretation of his election position, this is the time for him to state categorically and unambivalently: “Did the PNC/R (APNU) led coalition or PPP/C rig the 2020 elections?” Or did the PPP/C win the 2020 elections?

The following are excerpted from various media outlets that speak for themselves and brief comments:

“Lewis sees election as a process to be rigged to stay in power” – Freddie Kissoon (May 4, 2020).

Lewis’s statement: “I call on President David Granger not to allow history to record him as it did Nero. You have the power vested in your office to correct this public hijacking of Guyana’s elections, this confounded brazen highway robbery, this piracy, this buccaneering politics unleashed on Guyana. …

This is no longer only about electoral victory. It is about our youth, our future. It is a shame for GECOM to attempt to declare any election … If GECOM cannot declare election on credible votes or declarations never challenged or deemed invalid in a court of law, then Mr. President, it behoves you to cancel these elections. You have the power, you have the right to so do… Mr. President, for the good of Guyana, her laws ‘sand people, cancel these elections.” (Jul 28, 2020)

(Lewis’s statement was made when all the observers concluded that the election was free and fair and that the PPP won. In the first few days after the election, APNU coalition claimed victory but refused to make available SOPs to substantiate that claim).

“Lewis stated on a radio programme hosted by Mark Benschop that Granger was above the Constitution since he was an Executive President who can take action against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) if the Commission continues to insist on declaring the results of the recount” (which revealed that PPP won). (Jul 29, 2020)

(Isn’t Lewis suggesting nullification of the recount? And just exactly what does he mean by action against GECOM – a constitutional body? A coup?)

Lewis asserts that it was the PPP that rigged the elections. “What they are asking us to do is reward those people who have stolen the elections… They have stuffed the ballot boxes; they have done what they feel should be done to win an election or to see regime change.” (Jul 28, 2020) (The entire world, including President Granger says it was Guyana’s best election – free and fair; how come after APNU’s purported defeat, it became a fraud?)

“Former presidential advisor Ramon Gaskin was critical of the implication contained in Lewis’ utterances. If GECOM uses the recount to declare the winner, they will be operating in keeping with the decision of the CCJ. Lewis is seeking to mislead the public on several grounds since Granger has no power to cancel this or any other elections… It would be unconstitutional.” (Jul 29, 2020).

In light of above statements, what conclusions can one draw?

Not everyone who makes passing comments in reference to Lewis or critiques his position is out to get him (we are all not enemies). I did recognise his labour activism and his struggle on behalf of his African ancestors and people.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram