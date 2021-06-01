If koker wuk good, yuh nah need pump

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff ah we like cuss we colonial masters but dem people used to mek running a country look simple. All dis confusion about koker door and pump would ah never happen in colonial Guyana.

Dem colonial masters bin know de importance of dem koker opening and closing at de right time. Dem nah had too much pump in dem days because dem used to keep de outfalls clear and dem trench had nuff water wah used to flush out dem outfall.

And dem used to send around a man pun a bicycle fuh mek sure dat dem kokers open and close pun time. De man used to have he raincoat at hand because no matter if is drizzle or storm, he gat fuh ride around and mek sure dem koker open.

We tun Independent and we abandon all dem systems. We full up canal and leff de 40-foot trench fuh get silt up. Tall man could not touch bottom standing up in de middle of de 40-foot canal in de ole days. But these days, crab crass growing in de 40-foot trench.

Prezzie decide fuh tek over de role of de man pun de bicycle. He tun up fuh see if dem open de koker door or de pump wukkin. But he nah know dat if pump tun on dem man can’t sleep. Pump and pillow nah does gree. If de pump mekking noise dem man can’t sleep so some of dem does tun off de pump fuh nod off.

But long ago yuh nah had dat problem because dem had a man riding around pun bicycle fuh ensure when koker door open and when it close.

Talk half and nah cuss dem ole people and dem systems!