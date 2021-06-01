Latest update June 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

If koker wuk good, yuh nah need pump

Jun 01, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff ah we like cuss we colonial masters but dem people used to mek running a country look simple. All dis confusion about koker door and pump would ah never happen in colonial Guyana.
Dem colonial masters bin know de importance of dem koker opening and closing at de right time. Dem nah had too much pump in dem days because dem used to keep de outfalls clear and dem trench had nuff water wah used to flush out dem outfall.
And dem used to send around a man pun a bicycle fuh mek sure dat dem kokers open and close pun time. De man used to have he raincoat at hand because no matter if is drizzle or storm, he gat fuh ride around and mek sure dem koker open.
We tun Independent and we abandon all dem systems. We full up canal and leff de 40-foot trench fuh get silt up. Tall man could not touch bottom standing up in de middle of de 40-foot canal in de ole days. But these days, crab crass growing in de 40-foot trench.
Prezzie decide fuh tek over de role of de man pun de bicycle. He tun up fuh see if dem open de koker door or de pump wukkin. But he nah know dat if pump tun on dem man can’t sleep. Pump and pillow nah does gree. If de pump mekking noise dem man can’t sleep so some of dem does tun off de pump fuh nod off.
But long ago yuh nah had dat problem because dem had a man riding around pun bicycle fuh ensure when koker door open and when it close.
Talk half and nah cuss dem ole people and dem systems!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trim, Chapman returned to serve as MSC President and General Secretary respectively

Trim, Chapman returned to serve as MSC President and General...

Jun 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Mackenzie Sports Club has retained Avery Trim to lead the leading sports institution in the town of Linden, while also gaining the approval of its members was General...
Read More
Letter to the Sports Editor Sports has a new lease of life in Guyana

Letter to the Sports Editor Sports has a new...

Jun 01, 2021

Minister Nigel Dharamlall inducted as Sebai Sports Club Patron

Minister Nigel Dharamlall inducted as Sebai...

Jun 01, 2021

Marcus Wilson, Javier George and Osafa Simpson aiming to make first call-up to senior duties springboard to great careers

Marcus Wilson, Javier George and Osafa Simpson...

Jun 01, 2021

Guyana claim five medals at South American Championships

Guyana claim five medals at South American...

Jun 01, 2021

Matthew Briggs announced as new ‘Golden Jaguar’ Captain

Matthew Briggs announced as new ‘Golden...

May 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]