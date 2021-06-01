GWI seems to have lost its way

DEAR EDITOR,

In my desperation to attract the attention of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), I beg that you publish this letter.

The management of GWI (Linden Operations) seems to have lost its way. I have always known GWI to be a customer-oriented organisation. However, things seem to have changed rapidly. This article should not be seen as an evaluation of the recently appointed CEO. I have worked with him and am fully aware of the high standards he sets on customer satisfaction. I take the opportunity to welcome the CEO back to the fold.

My wife and I reside at 2983 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden. We journeyed to the GWI office (Mackenzie) to report a major water leak to GWI Region 10, Customer Service Representative, approximately 4-5 weeks ago. The magnitude and location of the leak poses a serious threat to the foundation of our front concrete fence. Because the situation remained unchanged, we made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the GWI Region 10 Manager. The leak has not been repaired. Let me be the devil’s advocate and assume that the Linden GWI management does not care “A DAMN ABOUT THE IMMINENT DESTRUCTION OF MY FENCE.” The questions I am forced to ask from a GWI perspective are as follows:

(1) Does the GWI Region 10 administration truly understand the cost associated with producing one gallon of treated water?

(2) Does the GWI Region 10 administration understands the health hazards associated with the entry of harmful elements into its T&D system, due to leaks of this nature.

(3) Does the GWI Region 10 administration understand that a leak in a water T&D system reduces overall system pressure, resulting in unacceptable service levels?

(4) Does the GWI Region 10 administration understand that it is impossible to eliminate and/or reduce “Revenue Loss Water” or “Unaccounted for Water,” allowing leaks of this nature to exist for lengthy periods?

What I find extremely disturbing is GWI’s failure in adhering to its own service connection installation specification. In other words, our service connection does not have a disconnection valve. The presence of such valve would have allowed a temporary disconnection of the service, until GWI executes the necessary repairs. Now, when we went to the GWI’s office to report the leak, the customer service representative indicated to us that the only way a water leak can exist on our premises, is because some form of skullduggery (system tampering) would have taken place, since according to GWI’s record, our service was disconnected in the year 2019. This I found to be very amusing, offensive and defamatory. She was totally out of place to make such comment without seeking advice from GWI’s system investigator. This young lady seems to be totally lost and her reckless comment, if allowed to continue will not serve GWI well. I further enquired from this individual, the reason for sending monthly invoices to us, for a service that was disconnected according to her records. Her response convinced me that we were communicating with the wrong person. I will never understand being advised to seek assistance from GWI’s Head Office in Georgetown, when a representative office is in Linden. Additionally the problem is Linden based. This is bizarre by any standard.

The famous Peter Drucker in one of his books wrote, “If we do not know where you are going, any road will take us there.” However, in this modern age we cannot allow any road to take us there.

Respectfully,

Hector Lambert