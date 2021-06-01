Latest update June 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana to shortly receive single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Jun 01, 2021

– to be administered in interior locations

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

Kaieteur News – In a matter of weeks, the country is expected to receive approximately 150,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that were procured by the Government. This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, as he made the disclosure during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday.
The Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that was given emergency use authorisation earlier in the year by the United States of America Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the third vaccine that was approved by the FDA and is said to prevent COVID-19 in persons 18 years of age and older.
Dr. Anthony in his update said that Guyana was able to source the vaccine through a partnership between CARICOM and the African Union. He added that the African Union has allocated a total of 1.5 million doses to the Caribbean and out of that set, the country is slated to receive 150,000 doses.
“Last week we made a down payment on those doses, so we are hopeful that during June, we are able to get those vaccines,” Dr. Anthony said.
He added that those vaccines, when received, would be distributed in the interior areas, since those areas are difficult to reach. “It will be very appropriate to use that especially in the interior areas, because some of those areas are very difficult to reach and if you give the one shot that will be very helpful for the staff out there. So we are very happy to source the J&J vaccine and as soon as we get them, we will start distributing them and rolling them out into those communities,” the Minister pointed out.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine now joins the other three types of COVID-19 vaccines that the country has procured that are currently being administered to the adult population. Those vaccines are the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and the Sputnik V vaccines.

 

