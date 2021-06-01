Guyana claim five medals at South American Championships

By Calvin Chapman

Team Guyana finished with two bronze medals on the third and final day of the 2021 South America Senior athletics championships that was contested in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to earn a tally of five medals at the event.

Following Emanuel Archibald’s silver in the men’s 100, (10.23s), Jasmine Abrams bronze in the women’s 100m and Jenea McCammon’s bronze in the women’s 100m on the opening day, Guyana added bronze in both the women’s 800m and the men’s 4x100m.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, women’s 100m bronze winner; Abrams, noted that, “I wasn’t too excited about the time. I executed the race as I practiced and I think I could’ve done better in the last 20m of the race but I was very satisfied with my start.”

Meanwhile, the lone silver medalist on the team, Archibald shared with the publication that, “I just want thank God for the outcome. I always thought my first medal representing Guyana would have been in the long jump but to get a silver medal and showing that I can run with the best in South America is a great accomplishment for me and I will be striving to keep getting better moving forward.”

Andrea Foster clocked 2m 05.93s to finish third in the women’s 800M finals. Running out of lane five, started the race strong but Uruguay’s Deborah Rodriquez (2m 03s) and Brazil’s Flavia de Lima (2m 5s) proved too much for the Guyanese who did well to stave out a stern challenge from Ecuador’s Andrea Calderon (2m 6s) that ran hard on her heels since the 650m mark.

The 4×100 relay team consisting of Emanuel Archibald, Akeem Stewart, Jeremy Bascom and Nolex Holder finished third in a time 40.02 seconds behind Colombia (39.65s) and Brazil (39.10s).

In the men’s 200m final, Akeem Stewart was disqualified for a false start after clocking an impressive 21.18s in his heat which was the second fastest qualifying time.

In other results, Jeremy Bascombe (men’s 100), Arinze Chance (men’s 200m) and Devaughn Barrington (men’s 800m) failed to make it to their respective finals.

Chance, who finished fourth in the 400m final, missing out narrowly on the bronze medal, told Kaieteur Sport that, “It wasn’t my fastest time of the season. The race was good and competitive. It was a good opportunity competing against the best in South America and I am happy for the experience which I believe will only help me get better moving forward.”