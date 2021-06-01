CDC urges Region 7 residents to move to higher grounds

– says mudslides expected

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in a notice yesterday, urged residents along the Cuyuni and Mazaruni Rivers in Region Seven, to move to higher grounds since they anticipate mudslides and more rainfalls.

For the past several days, multiple parts of Guyana have been experiencing severe flooding.

The CDC in its notice said, that the National Weather Watch Centre predicts that conditions in Region Seven will likely lead to continuous flooding of areas already underwater. Residents were moreover urged to take the necessary precautions to safeguard life and property against flooding, heavy winds and mudslides.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, along with members from the Bartica Council, have been on the ground monitoring the situation and delivering flood relief to affected residents.

Marshall had even received cleaning supplies from the Head of the CDC, Kester Craig, during his recent visit to the area.

According to a Facebook post made by Marshall, engineers from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) have completed an assessment of the river defence and all outfalls. He said that the Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Mr. Kevin Samad, completed an assessment of the breaches in preparation for timely remedial works and mechanics from the NDIA restored function of the water pump which had developed some issues after the floods on Independence Day.

Kaieteur News had reported that on Independence Day, the CDC in a statement had warned residents living on the coastline to be on the lookout for “above normal high tides which may result in over-topping of rivers and sea defences.”

Photographs and videos of the flooding situation were captured and posted on social media platforms by some affected residents. Based on those images and videos that were seen, streets appeared like rivers and business places, homes and government buildings were all flooded.