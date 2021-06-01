$3 million bridge contract inked for Wakapoa

Related

The Indigenous community of Wakapoa will soon benefit from the construction of a new bridge, which is pegged at $3 million. The project will be undertaken from savings, derived from the Regional Democratic Council’s budget. At a simple ceremony last Friday, the allocation was signed off by Regional Executive Officer of Region Two, Devenand Ramdatt.The community is located on the western bank of the Lower Pomeroon River, and consists of over 20 islands. The community’s Toshaos, Lloyd Pereira, said that the bridging of the community’s islands would significantly benefit its population of nearly 2,000.Kaieteur News understands that the bridge to be constructed will be placed in Curemeru. This area is reportedly located on the main land at Wakapoa and it also holds the community’s nursery school. Toshao Pereira explained that the bridge construction would tremendously improve the access to education, as nursery school children have to journey a total of six miles to attend school.The Toshao also pointed out that the area can be dangerous for children, since it is located so close to the jungle, which is populated by jaguars. During a brief session with the press, the Toshao said, “During the dry season jaguars will usually come out of the rainforest in search of water and once we had one that came very close to the school. Imagine what would have happened if these children were walking to or from school and this jaguar had attacked.”With the construction of the bridge, this publication was informed that school children would be able to travel a shorter and safer distance when accessing education.According to the REO, the money will be handed over to the Wakapoa Village Council. The council will then undertake the project, under the supervision of the Regional Engineering Department. At the signing over, Ramdatt emphasised the need for accountability and transparency, throughout the duration of the project.The project is scheduled to commence after consultations conclude in the first week of June. (Romario Blair)