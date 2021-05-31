While de COVID-Task Force was asleep

Latest update May 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
May 31, 2021 Dem Boys Seh
Kaieteur News – De COVID-19 Task Force was asleep on Saturday. Dem football fans flock to dem favourite watering holes and de places full to capacity.
By de time de Task Force wake up, de game done. One of dem asking wah game people talking about – de CPL nah start yet.
But de COVID-19 Task Force gan gat some decisions to mek. De people watching fuh see if dem gan shut down dem places wah been crowded fuh de football, de same way dem bin shut down other places.
Don’t bet yuh last dollar pon it because while all ah we nah equal; some more equal dan others. And some people de Task Force frighten fuh touch…like de midnight campers in de Boerasarie.
De COVID-19 Task Force studying de new Gazette Order wah come out. Dem boys nah see no difference from de last one but dem note dat, like de last one, it seh no recreational activity permitted near to any river or creek.
But dem boys know dat some people like fish at midnight. And dem boys nah hear nuttin’ about anybody getting charge fuh using hook and bait during curfew.
De Ministry nah want people fishing near dem creek at midnight. Dem afraid dem might catch something… other dan fish. Like a cold, a flu or worse yet, de COVID.
Dem boys seh when dem two big ones went fishing de other night, dem walk with music set. One of dem ask de other, “What type of music to play?”
De other one reply, “Something catchy!”
Talk half and wish de Task Force sweet dreams!
