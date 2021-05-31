Warner Bros Lifted Inaugural K&P Pharmacy Arrival Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – Despite a waterlogged outfield, the Inaugural K and P Pharmacy Arrival Day Softball Cricket Cup was keenly contested at the Goed Bannanen Land in Canje, Berbice.

In the semifinals action, Warner Bros batted first and scored 147/8 in their allotted 10 overs with David Lukenauth 43, K. Gangaram 37 and K. Sobhai 18, while S. Thomas of Delhi Capitals ended the match with figures of 2-0-7-5. Delhi Capitals managed 70 all out in nine overs, in reply. S. Thomas top scored with 16 and B. Gansham contributed with 15. Bowing for Warner Bros were K. Sobhai, Lukenauth and B. Deolall picked up two wickets each.

The second semi final was played between Bambam X1 and Chasers X1. Bambam X1 batted first and scored 132 all out in 9.4 overs with T. Stanislaus top scoring with 32, also contributing with the bat were A. Algoo 29 and S. Dhani 11. The pick of the bowlers for Chasers X1 was Sudeshram who bowled four overs and picked up four wickets, while Chase, Singh, Phillips and Permaul pocketed one each. Chasers X1 made 133/7 in 9.3 overs in reply. G. Singh made 19 as K. Khan and T. Stanislaus picked up two wickets each.

In the final which was reduced to four overs due to fading light, Warner Bros batted first and scored 57 for 2 in their allotted overs with K. Ganagram scoring 15 and Lukenauth 14. Bowling for Chasers X1 G. Singh and A. Persaud bagged two wickets each. Chasers X1 replied in 21 in their allotted overs. Drakes scored16.

The best bowler trophy was won by Sudeshram, while Lukenauth won the MVP and best batsman trophies. Cash incentives and trophies were given to the winning and runner up teams.

The organizers thanked the teams and officials for their participation in the day’s event. They also thanked the sponsors.

Meanwhile, the WeCare Inter Region Independence Softball Cup has been rescheduled for next Sunday with games in regions 3, 4, 5 and 6.