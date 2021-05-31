Walter Grant-Stuart, Suzanne Hamilton and Aaron Newton shine as GCF National Road Race C/Ships conclude

Kaieteur News – Walter Grant-Stuart, Suzanne Hamilton and Aaron Newton turned in outstanding performances to win their respective categories when the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) National Road Race Championships concluded yesterday at the 11.3 km Mahaica/Unity Circuit, East Coast Demerara.

Despite the morning showers, Grant- Stuart, a differently-abled athlete showed his prowess as he took gold in the masters category which lasted for eight laps. He clocked 2 hours 33 minutes 24 seconds. Junior Niles took the runner up spot and Jaikarran Sukhai placed third.

Aaron Newton took the top podium spot in the juniors’ 5 laps event, while Mario Washington of Berbice grabbed silver and Andrew Forrester of Linden took the bronze.

Suzanne Hamilton of Linden triumphed in female three laps event, while Clavicia Spencer of Linden placed second and Selena Stephens of Bartica took third position.

Alex Leung won the Juvenile division, while Amani King was second and Mark Lewis was third.

According to the organisers Leung management returned the medal to the organisers stating that Leung should be riding in the junior (17 and over) category instead of the juvenile 13-15).

However, the organisers stated that Leung, 13, has not yet attained the age to compete in the junior category and they will meet shortly to decide on this matter.