South America Senior Athletics Championship… Foster and Prince into 800m final

May 31, 2021

Andrea Foster (centre no.350) after finishing second in the 800m race.

Kaieteur News – Quamel Prince and Andrea Foster have booked their spots in today’s final of the men’s and women’s 800 final, respectively, after spirited runs during the heats yesterday.
Foster ran a time of 2m 7.93s to finish second in her heat behind Argentina’s Daniella Squire who ran 2m 7.44s. Foster began the race positively and led it throughout until final 150m when Squire began to make her move. Foster then held off a valiant last ditch effort from Mayara Dos Santos of Brazil who finished third in 2m 8s.
Foster finished with the fifth fastest qualifying time.
Meanwhile, Quamel Prince finished third in his heat in a time of 1m 49.1s. However, Devaun Barrington failed to make the cut after finishing fifth in the other heat with a time of 1m 50.99s which was not good enough to make today’s final.
In addition to the 800m finalists, Chance and Akeem Stewart will be looking to get on the podium in the men’s 200m, while team Guyana remains optimistic about their chances of medaling in the 4x100m men’s relay.

Arinze Chance at the start of the 400m final in which he finished fourth.

