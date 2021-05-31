Soldier drowns after boat mishap

Kaieteur News – The family of Barrington John, a Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), has been thrown into a state of mourning after he reportedly drowned during a boat mishap in the Yurora Creek located in the Karasabai Village on Saturday morning.

According to information released by GDF, at the time of the unfortunate mishap, John was among other ranks and they were departing from an Observation Post in the Karasabai Village to another location.

While attempting to cross the flooded Yurora Creek, the boat ended up capsizing with all the ranks. Kaieteur News learned that the boat was overloaded, which caused it to overturn. John reportedly went under the water due to the intense currents at the time and was later pulled out in an unconscious state. Immediately, he was rushed to the Karasabai District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was then taken to the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.

John, formerly of Paramakatoi Village in Region Eight, served at the 241 Company of the Number Two Infantry Battalion of the GDF.