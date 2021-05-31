Latest update May 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Sighting of COVID-19 bus causes partygoers to scatter

May 31, 2021 News

Screenshots from the video.

Kaieteur News – A video recently surfaced on social media with partygoers scattering from a bar after the COVID-19 Task Force bus and members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) showed up.
According to the video seen by this publication, several persons could be seen running in different directions as soon as they saw the members of the Task Force and police ranks.
A woman was first seen running down the road and shortly after a group of persons were rushing out of the club running frantically and screaming while someone began to take a video of them.
The Task Force had implemented the now feared strategy in collaboration with the Joint Services to arrest persons who are in breach of the COVID-19 regulations. Over the past few months, hundreds of persons were arrested.

