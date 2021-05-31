Rapist disappears after being released from police custody

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver who is accused of taking a teenage girl to a location that she did not request and allegedly raping her has disappeared after he was released from police custody on station bail.

According to Region Seven, Commander, Dion Moore, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, had advised the police to charge the driver with rape. However, the Commander explained that the suspect who was released on station bail pending an investigation has since disappeared. Commander Moore noted that the ranks in his district are seeking to apprehend the suspect, and added that sometime during this week, an update will be given on the matter.

According to the police, the incident happened on the night of May 11, 2021, in Bartica, Region Seven.

Kaieteur News had reported that the young woman told police that on the night of the incident, around 23:00hrs, instead of carrying her to the destination that she requested, the driver drove some distance away in another direction where he committed the act. After filing a report, she was escorted to the hospital for a medical examination. The taxi driver was later apprehended but was subsequently released.