Rapist disappears after being released from police custody

Latest update May 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
May 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A taxi driver who is accused of taking a teenage girl to a location that she did not request and allegedly raping her has disappeared after he was released from police custody on station bail.
According to Region Seven, Commander, Dion Moore, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, had advised the police to charge the driver with rape. However, the Commander explained that the suspect who was released on station bail pending an investigation has since disappeared. Commander Moore noted that the ranks in his district are seeking to apprehend the suspect, and added that sometime during this week, an update will be given on the matter.
According to the police, the incident happened on the night of May 11, 2021, in Bartica, Region Seven.
Kaieteur News had reported that the young woman told police that on the night of the incident, around 23:00hrs, instead of carrying her to the destination that she requested, the driver drove some distance away in another direction where he committed the act. After filing a report, she was escorted to the hospital for a medical examination. The taxi driver was later apprehended but was subsequently released.
May 31, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Antigua 7 Barbuda compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. A veteran of fourteen national caps for the ‘Golden Jaguars’, defender...
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Friday morning at 8, my wife and I left for the Ministry of Health to get our second Covid-19 vaccine.... more
Kaieteur News – To speak about democratic elections and the PNC/R in the same breath is a contradiction. The PNC/R... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]