Ninvalle confirmed as new Director of Sports

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2021 Sports

Steve Ninvalle the new Director of Sport

Kaieteur News – The six-member National Sports Commission (NSC) convened yesterday for the first time and they made a very important and long anticipated decision, which was the naming of the new Director of Sports.
Popular and hardworking Sport Administrator, Steve Ninvalle, was unanimously voted in for the position and after consultation with the Minister of the Culture, Youth & Sport; Charles Ramson, he was confirmed for the post.
Ninvalle has now succeeded Christopher Jones, who served during the last administration’s tenure.
Chairman of the NSC, Kashif Muhammad, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, highlighted that Ninvalle’s distinguished background as a Sports administrator helped to influence the Commission’s decision.
Ninvalle is a National Award-winning administrator, known for transforming amateur boxing in Guyana and the Caribbean and he is currently the president of the Guyana Boxing Association.
Ninvalle is also a former Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
Ninvalle, who is also a former Stabroek News journalist, during a brief comment to Kaieteur Sport, noted that, “I would like to thank the Minister Charles Ramson and the NSC for appointing me to this position. It will be a team effort in order to further develop the sporting sector in Guyana and we will need all hands on deck.”

