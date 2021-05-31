New cycle for national team has commenced – Máximo

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson in Antigua and Barbuda compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.

During a meeting with his players and staff yesterday at the team’s hotel here in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Márcio Máximo disclosed that a new cycle for the national team has commenced.

Prior to leaving Guyana for the nation’s final two matches in this cycle of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying, six changes were made to the final travelling team with some of the seasoned players facing the axe, whilst new and talented players have been added to the team.

The no nonsense Máximo also stated that no player is guaranteed a place in the team but they all have to work for it and always show that professional desire while noting, “We are all here to help each other.”

“Life have cycles you know, not only in football, today, we start a cycle of national team, a new generation that’s come, generation that’s fully professional, generational that wants to really do something different with their career and help each other.”

Following the meeting, the lead tactician disclosed that he believes the players have all understood the message and can guarantee that we have a team of players who are honoured to represent the Golden Arrowhead with maximum intensity.

The choice of using Antigua as a base for training ahead of the two matches against St. Kitts and Nevis and Puerto Rico has been lauded by Máximo who also praised the GFF and President Forde for the investment they have been making to really propel the sport in Guyana.

“It’s a nice place and very nice for rest, concentration for what we are doing because we have meetings during the period, training and a total football atmosphere, they just focus on the game. We are very happy with the commitment, everybody is together and it’s a perfect atmosphere.”

He further re-emphasised that while the focus is on World Cup qualification as well as excelling at the Gold Cup, they do not just want to participate.

“With new generation, we need to compete but not compete just to be there but compete to do something different. Only new generation can do it, with new mentality, with competitive mentality and they come here to it.”