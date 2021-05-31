GOAL processing 5,500+ scholarship applications

Latest update May 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
May 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – With just one week to go for the submission of applications, the Guyana Online Academy of Learning’s (GOAL) staff is currently processing over five thousand, five hundred (5,500) applications that were received manually and electronically from the 10 administrative regions.
At the conclusion of the exercise, 4,500 scholarships will be awarded to Guyanese from a wide range of programmes including Management, Social Services, Science, Security and Tourism.
The scholarships will be available and accessible at six internationally recognised and accredited universities.
However, incomplete online submissions have forced GOAL to implore prospective applicants that it is crucial that the following documents be uploaded along with the completed application form: a passport size photograph, a valid copy of the national identification card/passport (bio-metric page) or driver’s licence, copies of transcripts and certificates of all academic certificates, motivational statement, and a letter of support from current employer (if employed) or anyone in authority to attest to the applicant’s character.
Prospective applicants are also encouraged to review their applications before submitting, and pay keen attention to the requisite academic qualifications for the course or programme, which they are interested in and applying for.
Persons can visit GOAL’s website: goal.edu.gy to apply online. Furthermore, applicants who are encountering difficulties with the electronic submission are asked to contact GOAL via email [email protected] or call/WhatsApp 643-7783/687-6331 for assistance and guidance. The final deadline for submission is June 5, 2021 at 11:59 pm.
