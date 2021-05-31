Latest update May 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

GCB U-19 Franchise league… Eagles beat Amazon in rain affected 2nd round game

May 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – On a day in which three and a half hours of play was lost due to overnight and morning rain the second 50-over GCB under-19 Franchise match was reduced to 27 overs with General Marines beating 4-R Amazons by one wicket at providence yesterday.
In mostly overcast conditions with brief periods hazy sunshine, Eagles won the toss on a slow straw coloured track and a still fairly fast outfield despite being severely drenched from above average rainfall, Eagles reached 124-12 off 26 overs responding the Amazons’ 120-13 off 27 overs.
In a game in which all 14 players in the squad were allowed to bat, Marvin Prashad led the way with a 35- ball 34 with six fours while Collis Noble (16), Trevon Charles (15), Leon Cecil (14) and Shamar Yearwood (11) reached double figures.
Alvin Mohabir took 4-18, Isai Thorne who bowled with lively pace, captured 3-36, while Niko Vincent had 2-20 as about eight relatives of the players watched from the Red Stand ensuring that they practiced social distancing and were wearing Masks.
Eagles in reply reached their target, no batsman reaching 30; Chaitram Balgobin top scoring with 29. Skipper Zeynul Ramsammy made 15 and Daniel Mootoo reached 13.
Cecil took 3-35, Gourav Ramesh, had 3-30, while Charles and Zachary Jodah picked up two wickets
The next game in the three-team tournament will be played on Saturday while the top two teams will face-off the grand Final on Sunday. (Sean Devers)

Matthew Briggs announced as new ‘Golden Jaguar’ Captain

May 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Antigua 7 Barbuda compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. A veteran of fourteen national caps for the ‘Golden Jaguars’, defender...
Ninvalle confirmed as new Director of Sports

May 31, 2021

Walter Grant-Stuart, Suzanne Hamilton and Aaron Newton shine as GCF National Road Race C/Ships conclude

May 31, 2021

Dave West Indian Imports becomes an official sponsor of RHTYSC, MS – Narine inducted as Honorary Member, receives Dolphin Award of Excellence

May 31, 2021

Khan, Wong & Sampson dominate Novice Championships

May 31, 2021

New cycle for national team has commenced – Máximo

May 31, 2021

