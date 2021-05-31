Driver in Kairuni accident released on $900,000 bail

Kaieteur News – The 39-year-old car driver who was involved in the Kairuni accident which claimed the lives of three persons and left two others hospitalised, was released on $900,000 bail after he was recently charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The defendant, Kevin Bizzeth, a member of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) made his first court appearance in the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman to answer to the charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which alleged that on May 23, on the Kairuni Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he drove motorcar PHH 6628 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of eight-year-old Akese Jerome, 87-year-old Antonia Henry and 40-year-old Meliena Emmanuels.

Magistrate Latchman then placed Bizzeth on bail and the matter was adjourned to June 25, 2021.

According to previous reporting, around 21:50 hrs, the family was sitting on a side of the public road when a speeding Bizzeth crashed into them. This publication was informed that before the tragic incident, the family had returned from a church service and was sitting on the side of the road awaiting on one of Henry’s grandsons to return from an outing.

According to the police, Bizzeth was heading to Linden at a fast rate when he reportedly lost control of his car and collided with the left side curb of the road. After it hit the curb, it crashed into the family. Public-spirited citizens reportedly picked up the injured relatives in an unconscious state and rushed them to the nearest hospital.

Eight-year-old Jerome was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was examined and pronounced dead on arrival. Henry, and Emmanuels who was reportedly pregnant at the time, were rushed to the Mackenzie Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Rodwel Jerome, 50, and eight-year-old Aleana Persaud who survived the crash are currently patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they remain in a serious condition.