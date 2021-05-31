Cash-strapped GWI threatens to take customers to court over outstanding payments

Kaieteur News – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of cash-strapped Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), Sheik Baksh, last Thursday stated that the collection of revenues is one of the State-owned company’s biggest challenges. And while taking customers to court over outstanding payments is considered a last resort, the GWI head said the company has no other choice but to take this course of action in order to recover the outstanding monies.

The CEO made that statement during a press conference in the company’s boardroom, at its Main Office, on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

According to Baksh, there are over 174,000 customers in the database and of that figure; a significant number of persons are not paying their water bill. To address this state of affairs, the CEO said customers who fail to pay their bills will not only be disconnected but will also be served with a legal notice since the company is being affected by customers not paying their bills.

The GWI’s CEO also disclosed that as a result of the customers not paying their bills, the company has implemented several “persuasive strategies” to appeal to customers to pay their water bills. He noted that since the company needs the revenue to operate, one of the initiatives the company implemented is the Customer Assistance Programme (CAP).

Baksh said that over the years, thousands of customers were disconnected from GWI’s system. He further revealed that since collection of revenue from customers is an important revenue stream, CAP allows those customers to rejoin GWI’s water system. Those customers Baksh revealed will receive a 50 percent off from what they owe, 50 percent off reconnection fees, and a payment plan. The CEO also urged customers to come forward in order for the company to improve its services.

He added that the programme was scheduled to come to an end on May 31, 2021 but noted that the deadline was extended to June 30, 2021.

Those who are disconnected in particular, the GWI CEO said he is pleading with these persons to come forward, get a payment plan, and enjoy the reduction that GWI is giving.