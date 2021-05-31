Armed bandits bind, beat, and rob family of four

Latest update May 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
May 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A businessman along with his wife and two daughters was robbed, bound, and beaten by five armed bandits yesterday morning.
According to a police report, the man would usually leave his Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home at 3:30hrs, to conduct his business in the La Penitence Market on Sundays. The businessman reportedly went downstairs to start his vehicle in an attempt to head to work, but then spotted muddy footprints in his yard. He was subsequently approached by one of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun. The bandit instructed the businessman not to move or say anything. He soon saw four other perpetrators entering his yard.
Two of the suspects then proceeded to tie the victim up while the others went to the upper flat and bounded the rest of the family. The businessman was then taken to the upper flat and harassed by one of the bandits, as cash and valuables were demanded from him. He was gun butted several times in the process too. His wife and two daughters also sustained injuries.
The suspects then ransacked the house, taking with them $710,000 in cash, US$500, two Alcatel cell phones valued at $20,000, one Samsung A50 valued at $75,000, one Samsung J20 cell phone valued at $20,000, one LG cell phone valued at $41,000, one Maxwell cell phone valued at $13,000, one Lenovo laptop valued $100,000, two Samsung tablets valued at $73,000, one portable DVD player valued at $36,000, one PlayStation 3 with control and game valued $85,000, one laptop speaker box valued $75,000 , two speaker boxes valued $12,000, five wristwatches valued $90,000, one wedding band valued $35,000, and several other valuables.
The suspects then fled from the scene with the numerous items in an unknown direction. Kaieteur News understands that the police were subsequently called to the scene. Checks for the suspects were made but those efforts did not result in any arrest. An investigation is currently in progress.
May 31, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Antigua 7 Barbuda compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. A veteran of fourteen national caps for the ‘Golden Jaguars’, defender...
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Friday morning at 8, my wife and I left for the Ministry of Health to get our second Covid-19 vaccine.... more
Kaieteur News – To speak about democratic elections and the PNC/R in the same breath is a contradiction. The PNC/R... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]