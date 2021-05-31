Armed bandits bind, beat, and rob family of four

Kaieteur News – A businessman along with his wife and two daughters was robbed, bound, and beaten by five armed bandits yesterday morning.

According to a police report, the man would usually leave his Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home at 3:30hrs, to conduct his business in the La Penitence Market on Sundays. The businessman reportedly went downstairs to start his vehicle in an attempt to head to work, but then spotted muddy footprints in his yard. He was subsequently approached by one of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun. The bandit instructed the businessman not to move or say anything. He soon saw four other perpetrators entering his yard.

Two of the suspects then proceeded to tie the victim up while the others went to the upper flat and bounded the rest of the family. The businessman was then taken to the upper flat and harassed by one of the bandits, as cash and valuables were demanded from him. He was gun butted several times in the process too. His wife and two daughters also sustained injuries.

The suspects then ransacked the house, taking with them $710,000 in cash, US$500, two Alcatel cell phones valued at $20,000, one Samsung A50 valued at $75,000, one Samsung J20 cell phone valued at $20,000, one LG cell phone valued at $41,000, one Maxwell cell phone valued at $13,000, one Lenovo laptop valued $100,000, two Samsung tablets valued at $73,000, one portable DVD player valued at $36,000, one PlayStation 3 with control and game valued $85,000, one laptop speaker box valued $75,000 , two speaker boxes valued $12,000, five wristwatches valued $90,000, one wedding band valued $35,000, and several other valuables.

The suspects then fled from the scene with the numerous items in an unknown direction. Kaieteur News understands that the police were subsequently called to the scene. Checks for the suspects were made but those efforts did not result in any arrest. An investigation is currently in progress.