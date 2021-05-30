Uncle and nephew allegedly chop each other to death at Three Friends Mines

Latest update May 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Linden are investigating a double homicide, between an uncle and a nephew, which occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning. Dead is Leonard Reece, aged 58 years of Three Friends Mines, and his nephew Ronald Wong, aged 36 years.
Wong, said to be of unsound mind, was in April released from prison after serving time for an attempted murder conviction. After his release, he went and lived with Reece and his 25-year-old son, Elvis.
Police said that around 01:30 hrs. the brother of Leonard, Maurice Reece, received a call from his niece, who told him that Ronald had chopped up his brother. After hearing the news from another family member, he then made a report to the station. Police was summoned to the area, where neighbours showed them two bloodied bodies, with several chop wounds. Reece’s body was discovered in the building in black boxer pants, while Wong’s body was found in a paddleboat in the river with several wounds, lying face down.
The CDC Chairman of Three Friends, told Kaieteur News, it was she who raised the alarm for residents to investigate what was transpiring, after she heard screams from Reece’s son, Elvis. “After I hear the boy start scream murder, I run out because I live two houses away and I start call out neighbours and thing but when we go, Leonard was already lying in the house dead,” she related. A few minutes after, Ronald’s body was seen in a boat in the river nearby.
The Chairman said she does not know who started the attack and who was trying to defend themselves. She said it seems as though Wong tried to escape in the boat but subsequently collapsed there.
Leonard Reece was described by neighbours as a quiet and humble man. Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, said it is too premature to determine what caused the attack and whether the two persons had an ongoing feud. Investigations are ongoing.
Bloodstains and Reece’s feet at the crime scene.
