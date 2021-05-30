Latest update May 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Three sprint medals for Guyana at S.A. C/Ships

May 30, 2021 Sports

Emanuel Archibald

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana copped a silver and two bronze medals on day one of the 2021 South American Senior Athletics Championships that is currently being contested in Guayaquil, Ecuador this weekend.

Jasmine Abrams

Emanuel Archibald, Guyana’s men’s long jump record holder, who finished a disappointing 7th in his pet event earlier in the day (7.75m in the long jump), finished second in his first 100m and followed it up with an impressive 10.23 seconds run that was good enough for the silver medal in the final behind Brazil’s Felipe Bardi (10.10s).
Jasmine Abrams sprinted to a bronze medal in the women’s 100m final clocking 11.50s, trailing Brazil’s Cristina Silva (11.31s) and Ecuador’s home star Marizol Landazuri (11.39s).
Jenea McCammon also copped bronze in the 100m hurdles in 13.63s lagging behind winner Ketiley Batista (12.96s) of Brazil and Diana Bazalar (13.47s) of Peru.
Micaiah Washington in his first appearance at the South American Championships finished ninth (7.34m) in the men’s long jump that had a total of 13 competitors.
Akeem Stewart, Arinze Chance, Devaun Barrington and Andrea Foster will get their chance to compete today in the 200m, 400m and 800m races respectively.

 

 

