Residents form bucket brigade to out fire

Kaieteur News – Residents of Skull City, Patentia, located on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), ventured out of their houses in the early hours of Friday morning to extinguish a fire by forming a bucket brigade.

According to police, just around 00:30 hrs. a man saw his neighbour’s wooden home completely engulfed in flames. Cops identified the man only as Stephon and he reportedly told them that he was inside his house when he heard the dogs barking. Stephon further related, that when he looked out he saw the fire and raised an alarm that Carmen Harris’ (the neighbour) home was burning down.

Residents ventured out of their homes immediately and a call was made to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). A water tender was sent from the La Grange Fire Station but because of terrain leading to where the burning house was located, it could not arrive on the scene.

Instead of watching their neighbour’s house being burnt to the ground, this newspaper was told, the residents formed a bucket brigade. They reportedly ran into their yards for whatever buckets they could find, filling them with water from the nearby trenches just to extinguish the flames as quickly as possible.

Kaieteur News learnt that they did not manage to save Harris’ house, but the blaze, which could have spread to other houses was successfully extinguished. According to Public Relations Officer of GFS, Silyne Griffith, the cause of the fire is still unknown at the moment. She related that investigations are ongoing to determine its origin.