Priyanna Ramdhani & Akili Haynes to attend Pan Am Junior Games Cali 2021

May 30, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Local Badminton star Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes are to attend the Pan Am Junior Games in Cali, Colombia 2021.

Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes are to attend the Pan Am Junior Games Cali 2021.

Guyana qualified for the (First) Pan American Junior Games CALI 2021 which will be held in Colombia in November.
The qualification came as result of Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani’s ranking in the World Rankings.
However, as Narayan will be over the required Under-23 age limit, Guyana’s second top male player Akili Haynes will take the Male Spot. Akili is an upcoming National player who was a bronze medalist at the Carebaco Juniors in 2018 and also attended the World Juniors in Canada 2018.
Priyanna Ramdhani, who is attending Olds College in Canada on a Badminton Scholarship, played at the Pan American Individual Championships in Guatemala early in May 2021 to help secure the spots.
The GBA is pleased with the outcome of the qualification results once again and will be meeting with the GOA and Minister of Sports to finalize funding for their training leading up to the games.

 

