Priyanna Ramdhani & Akili Haynes to attend Pan Am Junior Games Cali 2021

Latest update May 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 30, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Local Badminton star Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes are to attend the Pan Am Junior Games in Cali, Colombia 2021.
Guyana qualified for the (First) Pan American Junior Games CALI 2021 which will be held in Colombia in November.
The qualification came as result of Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani’s ranking in the World Rankings.
However, as Narayan will be over the required Under-23 age limit, Guyana’s second top male player Akili Haynes will take the Male Spot. Akili is an upcoming National player who was a bronze medalist at the Carebaco Juniors in 2018 and also attended the World Juniors in Canada 2018.
Priyanna Ramdhani, who is attending Olds College in Canada on a Badminton Scholarship, played at the Pan American Individual Championships in Guatemala early in May 2021 to help secure the spots.
The GBA is pleased with the outcome of the qualification results once again and will be meeting with the GOA and Minister of Sports to finalize funding for their training leading up to the games.
May 30, 2021Kaieteur News – Team Guyana copped a silver and two bronze medals on day one of the 2021 South American Senior Athletics Championships that is currently being contested in Guayaquil, Ecuador...
May 30, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – I hardly reply to people like Sherwood Lowe whose political perspectives I have nothing but contempt... more
Kaieteur News – The government blows hot and blows cold. It promises the Guyanese people that future oil agreements... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]