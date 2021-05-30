Indar presents long-term plan for public infrastructure to Caribbean development webinar

Kaieteur News – Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, presented Guyana’s long-term transformational plans for public infrastructure on Thursday, when he participated in a “Caribbean Development in the Construction and Infrastructure Sectors” Webinar, hosted by the United States Government.

The webinar included representatives from the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America. In this regard, Ethan Talbott, Deputy Senior Commercial Officer of the US Embassy; Joanne Littlefair, Senior International Trade Specialist of the US Department of Commerce; Izalia Lopez, Director of Promotion of Public Private Alliances Administration; and Steve Garibsingh, Vice President Engineering and Programme Management of National Infrastructure Development Company Limited; were also included in the session.

In his presentation, Minister Indar highlighted a number of current Infrastructural projects being implemented for the construction of roads, highways, bridges, stellings, sea defences and river transport. With regards to energy Infrastructure, the Minister presented renewable energy projects being pursued by Government and Oil and Gas infrastructure to support offshore operations.

These include shore bases, lay down yards, chemical storage facilities and a 300 MW gas-to-power plant. Minister Indar also cited the opportunities available for input materials for the development of these projects, which include cement, steel, crusher run, bitumen, electrical cables and conduits.

With respect to the aviation sector expansion in Guyana, he explained that the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) would soon be completed. The Minister also signalled Government’s intention to rehabilitate and upgrade local hinterland airstrips, for the ease of mobility into the Hinterland Region.

During his remarks, the Public Works Minister spoke of the construction permits and the Procurement Act (2003). He explained the permitting system for new entrances into Guyana with respective to construction work and the process for various permits that is required for the different types of construction work. Indar also took the time to explain the broad principles outlined in the Procurement Act. In closing, the Minister thanked the US Commercial Office for inviting him to speak at the event.