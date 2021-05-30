Hamper coming pun turtle back!

Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 30, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – People getting excited bout de flooding. Whenever de rainy season come, water does be high pun de land fuh a few days and then it does drain off. It tekkin longer these days because dem drains nah in good condition even though de government spending billions every year fuh dig drains but fuhgetting de outfalls.
However, de water gan pull off eventually. People gan suffer losses as usual to dem crops. Dat is why ‘greens’ prices does always raise during rainy season. But after de water pull-off de land, de harvest does be better. But de price does tek longer dan de water fuh drop.
So dem boys nah getting excited about flooding. Dem boys understand people looking fuh dem hamper. Dem boys don’t tun down hamper.
It mek dem boys remember de story about de turtle family dat went on a picnic. When dem ready to eat den dem realize dat dem fuhget to bring de salad. So they asked Grandpa turtle to go back fuh de salad, promising he that they would wait until he come back fuh eat.
Grandpa turtle set out on de journey to get de salad. One day passed, two days passed and he ain’t come back. So de others decided to go ahead and eat without he.
On de third day he returned and noticed dat dem eat. He get vex and shouted, “I knew it! I knew it! I knew dat you would start eating without me!… Dat is why I decided to turn back!”
Talk half and pray dat de hamper reach before de water pull-off!
