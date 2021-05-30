Guyana records two additional COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH), in its Covid-19 update for today, reported that two additional persons have died from the disease, taking the total number of deaths recorded for the month of May to 83. May has been the deadliest month of the pandemic so far since Guyana recorded its first Covid-19 case in March 2020, surpassing the previous record of 66 set last month. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 382.

The latest victims died whilst receiving care at medical facilities in their respective Regions on May 28. They are a 73-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and 67-year-old woman from Region Three (East Berbice-Corentyne).

In addition to the deaths, there are 98 new infected COVID-19 cases recorded during the past 24-hour period. The new cases recorded are from Regions One and Seven with three cases each, Region Three recording 16 cases, Region Four with the highest total of 40 cases, Region Five having seven cases, Region Six with 20 cases, Region Eight recording one case, Region Nine with two cases and Region Ten having 6 cases. The new infections were taken from 1,218 tests. To date, 16,822 people have been infected with the disease since March last year.

Notably, there are 22 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), in institutional isolation are 109 people, two in institutional quarantine and 1,841 are in home isolation.

The Ministry is asking if any citizen is in need of any assistance or additional information, kindly make contact with the COVID-19 Hotline on telephone numbers 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 or visit the Ministry’s website at www.health.gov.gy.