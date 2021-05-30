‘Golden Jaguars’ arrive in Antigua for brief camp ahead of St. Kitts clash on the 4th

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022…

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – In Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies

The local and overseas based ‘Golden Jaguars’ along with Technical and Management staff touched down in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday on a chartered flight ahead of a crucial pair of matches (last round one matches) in their quest to make it to the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf zone.

Most of the overseas players were already on the island while the final two were expected last night. The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in a press release stated that they were making plans to be encamped in St. Kitts days ahead of their clash with the home team but at the last moment, on the advice of that nation’s Covid-19 Task Force they were told that the team would not be permitted to be there until June 2 for the June 4 clash.

St’ Kitts and Nevis are leading the group F challenge for the lone qualifying spot in the next round with 6 points from their two matches with Trinidad and Tobago next on 4 and Guyana with 3.

Head Coach of the GFF’s Senior Men’s National Team, Maricio Maximo has made six (6) changes to his team for these two all-important matches as he seeks to boost the nation’s chances of taking three points and hoping for the top two leaders to falter in their final two games.

With training set to kick off this evening here in Antigua & Barbuda, GFF President Wayne Forde commented on the current situation.

“We are extremely grateful to the authorities and our football colleagues in Antigua and Barbuda for facilitating this encampment, so that the Golden Jaguars can prepare properly as a unit before these vital fixtures.”

We wish the players and staff all the best in training over the coming days, and for the challenge that lies ahead. These two matches – and results elsewhere – will decide our FIFA World Cup fate. We are still in the running, and we know that the support of the nation will make a huge difference for the players. Let’s roar with the Jags in June,” Forde concluded.

With the majority of players very young as Maximo also looks to the future as he sets a solid platform for the Guyana programme, both local and overseas based on the GFFs vision for the game, players will get down to the task of getting into the game frame for this evening’s training session with the hope of making the starting XI for the St. Kitts game on June 4.

The Head Coach has already made it very clear that no player is guaranteed a permanent spot in the team, rather, each player has to constantly challenge for a position which is healthy for the team and the development of Guyana’s programme.