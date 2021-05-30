GNBS launches new verification of breathalysers service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) through its Legal Metrology Department has recently launched its verification of breathalysers service. As the institution responsible for measurements in Guyana, the GNBS has long been sought after by stakeholders to build capacity to provide this crucial service.

As a result, the Bureau recently procured a Breathalyser Test Bench, which is capable of verifying a wide range of breathalysers. Additionally, Inspectors were trained by the supplier of the equipment and by the Measurement Institute of Argentina (INTI) to provide the verification service.

Like other measuring devices in use, breathalysers would require regular verification to ensure accuracy is maintained. On average, the verification process will take about two hours and a verification certificate would be provided to stakeholders for each instrument verified which includes, the details relating to the verification of the breathalyser. A verification sticker also affixed to the instrument by the GNBS.

Stakeholders desiring this service include, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for law enforcement, since alcohol use is known to cause many road accidents in Guyana and numerous other countries. In addition, some companies and business organisations monitor employees’ alcohol level as an important safety measure to decrease the risk of accidents and other incidence in the workplace.

With the introduction of this new service by the GNBS, the Guyana Police Force would be one of the key beneficiaries. Once a verified instrument is correctly used by the GPF in its enforcement processes, the credibility of the test results would be established. These results will now be able to withstand scrutiny in a court of law during the prosecution of offenders. Additionally, drivers will be better assured that breathalyser tests administered to them satisfy the requisite requirements.

Just recently, the GNBS conducted training on the use of breathalysers and speed guns for a large number of Traffic Ranks across the country. During these sessions, ranks pointed to the need to have these devices verified.

Though affordable, for an introductory period of three months, the cost of verification is reduced by 25 percent. Stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of this offer.

Apart from the breathalyser test bench, the GNBS has already procured the necessary equipment to conduct the verification of speed guns. The verification of speed guns will be rolled out early in the second half of this year.

The GNBS will continue to widen its scope of current services, and introduce new services in crucial areas to ensure stakeholders’ satisfaction and national development.

For further information on this subject, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064 or 219-0065 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.