Latest update May 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Team Guyana ready to win medals

May 29, 2021 Sports

Team Guyana in Ecuador ready for action today.

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana will jump into action today at the South American Championships that is being hosted in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
The competition is scheduled to conclude on Monday and during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport last Thursday, men’s 800m national champion; Devaun Barrington, highlighted that the weather in Guayaquil is likened to that of Guyana and quelled any concerns about altitude after noting that it is quite fine.
Guyana will begin their campaign with National men’s long jump recorder holder, Emanuel Archibald and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete Washington Micaiah looking to out jump thirteen other competitors from 09:00hrs local time. Archibald is the third seed in the competition.
Two hours later, Archibald and overseas based Jeremy Bascombe will have to suit up for the men’s 100m, while Arinze Chance (men’s 400m) will run at midday.
Army high-jumper Mark Jhalu will spring into action from 17:35h today.
Barrington and overseas-based Quamel Prince with take the men’s 800m middle distance challenge at 17:00hrs tomorrow, while Chance and GDF’s Akeem Stewart will have to wait until Monday for the men’s 200m showdown.
On the distaff side, Jenea McCammon and Jasmine Abrams (top seed) will feature in the 100m at 10:45hrs today, while Andrea Foster (top seed) is one of the favourites to win a South American gold for Guyana when she competes in the 800m tomorrow.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trophy Stall Independence softball concludes tomorrow in Bartica

Trophy Stall Independence softball concludes tomorrow in Bartica

May 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Trophy Stall Independence 10/10 Softball Cricket competition is set to conclude toomorrow in Bartica. In the female segment, Epic Blasters will face Cartabo Power Rangers...
Read More
Team Guyana ready to win medals

Team Guyana ready to win medals

May 29, 2021

South Turkeyen SC u-16 3-a-side football tourney on tomorrow

South Turkeyen SC u-16 3-a-side football tourney...

May 29, 2021

GCB Inaugural Under-19 Franchise Tournament Launched

GCB Inaugural Under-19 Franchise Tournament...

May 29, 2021

Kaieteur Sport shares aspects of the National Sports Commission Act 1993

Kaieteur Sport shares aspects of the National...

May 29, 2021

Egdhill first athlete to be sponsored by lotto company

Egdhill first athlete to be sponsored by lotto...

May 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is not all that bad

    Kaieteur News – After he fell one afternoon and hit his head, Mr. Winston Murray, a prospective presidential candidate... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]