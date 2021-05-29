Team Guyana ready to win medals

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana will jump into action today at the South American Championships that is being hosted in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The competition is scheduled to conclude on Monday and during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport last Thursday, men’s 800m national champion; Devaun Barrington, highlighted that the weather in Guayaquil is likened to that of Guyana and quelled any concerns about altitude after noting that it is quite fine.

Guyana will begin their campaign with National men’s long jump recorder holder, Emanuel Archibald and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete Washington Micaiah looking to out jump thirteen other competitors from 09:00hrs local time. Archibald is the third seed in the competition.

Two hours later, Archibald and overseas based Jeremy Bascombe will have to suit up for the men’s 100m, while Arinze Chance (men’s 400m) will run at midday.

Army high-jumper Mark Jhalu will spring into action from 17:35h today.

Barrington and overseas-based Quamel Prince with take the men’s 800m middle distance challenge at 17:00hrs tomorrow, while Chance and GDF’s Akeem Stewart will have to wait until Monday for the men’s 200m showdown.

On the distaff side, Jenea McCammon and Jasmine Abrams (top seed) will feature in the 100m at 10:45hrs today, while Andrea Foster (top seed) is one of the favourites to win a South American gold for Guyana when she competes in the 800m tomorrow.