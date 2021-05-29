Latest update May 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

South Turkeyen SC u-16 3-a-side football tourney on tomorrow

May 29, 2021 Sports

The trophy on offer for the winners.

Kaieteur News – Action is set for the Vryheid’s Lust Tarmac from 2:00pm tomorrow when the South Turkeyen Sports Committee stages an Under-16 3-a-side football tournament.
The competition promises to be keen among the youngsters involved. At stake is a trophy for the winners donated by APNU Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira in the Johnny Overseas Barnwell organised event.
Players are reminded that COVID-19 protocols will be observed and they must have on a mask when not playing.

 

