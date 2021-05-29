Region 10 communities hit by severe flooding

Latest update May 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Despite being a hilly area, several communities in Region 10 were hit by severe flooding yesterday. Some areas were under more than 10 feet of water. In fact, the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (KNDC) was yesterday afternoon preparing to evacuate residents, whose homes were completely flooded and inaccessible.
In the Kwakwani Water Front, Lamp Island areas, the water was as high as 12 feet.
Vehicles and one storey homes were completely covered too. The area, up to press time, was also completely inaccessible by road. The situation is also deemed to be one of major concern for the health of residents since waste from pit latrines have escaped into the water; thereby increasing the risk of water-borne diseases.
Along with Kwakwani, other communities that were severely flooded included the farming community of Speightland (Lower Kara), Coomacka, Silvertown, Three- Friends Yaribo and Christianburg. In Speightland, farmers are severely affected and have had to abandon their crops after experiencing significant losses.
On Thursday, a team from the Ministry of Works visited Linden to see what systems could be implemented to effectively drain the flood waters. Those efforts are still ongoing.
Residents and Region 10 officials have since described this year’s flooding as one of the worst experienced in recent years.
Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, in an invited comment said Councillors for the various constituencies are on the ground accessing the situation and providing the necessary feedback. He said too that he engaged President, Irfaan Ali, via telephone yesterday to make the necessary representation for better drainage and irrigation programmes, which will also create jobs allow for residents to access relief funds, particularly the farmers.
May 29, 2021Kaieteur News – The Trophy Stall Independence 10/10 Softball Cricket competition is set to conclude toomorrow in Bartica. In the female segment, Epic Blasters will face Cartabo Power Rangers...
May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – I was really surprised at the reaction of a nice Afro-Guyanese gentleman who has been a friend for... more
Kaieteur News – After he fell one afternoon and hit his head, Mr. Winston Murray, a prospective presidential candidate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]