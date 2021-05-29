Latest update May 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

NO ‘IFs’ AND ‘BUTs’, CHEATING IS WRONG

May 29, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – “Good Day Sir, I am conducting a survey of people’s opinions on matters of importance. Do you wish to participate in this highly regarded opinion poll which is reserved for only select individuals?”
“You certainly bet I do!”
“Well, most of the answers are straight ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ All I ask is that you be totally honest in your answers. You can be assured that your identity and answers will be kept strictly confidential!”
“Ok.”
“The first question: Do you consider yourself as an honest person?”
“Yes.”
“Do you believe that cheating is wrong?”
“Yes.”
“Do you believe that those who cheat should be punished?”
“Yes.”
“And would you condemn cheating?”
“Yes.”
“Do you believe that people should be able to vote for whoever they wish?”
“Yes.”
“And do you agree that cheating in an election is wrong?”
“Ahmm!…”
“And do you believe that those who cheat in an election have committed a wrong?”
“Ahmm…!”
“Do you believe that those who cheat in elections should be punished?”
“Ahmm…!”
“And if someone reports the wrong number of votes knowing that they are cheating, is that wrong?”
“Ahmm…!”
Talk half and stop de double standards!

