Man chopped while fighting off bandits during home invasion

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man is now left nursing a chop wound to his hand after trying to fight off three armed bandits who invaded his home on Thursday.

The taxi driver, whose name was not released by the police, was attacked by masked men dressed in dark clothing sometime around 21:00 hrs. at his Bush Lot, Corentyne, residence.

The now injured man had reported to police that he was awakened by loud noises coming from his living room. He further explained that upon checking the living room, he was confronted by two of the suspects who were both armed with cutlasses at the time.

The man claimed that one of them approached him and placed his cutlass to his neck and demanded that he hand over all his belongings. He said he held onto the cutlass and this caused a brief scuffle to ensue between him and the suspect during which he was chopped. According to the police, the fight caused the suspects to abort their mission and the men made good their escape.

While escaping, the taxi driver reported that the two were joined by another individual who was standing in his yard armed with a handgun.

Police were subsequently summoned to the scene and he was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

None of the suspects has since been apprehended. An investigation into the incident continues.