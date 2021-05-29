Kaieteur Sport shares aspects of the National Sports Commission Act 1993

Kaieteur News – The Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. earlier this week announced the full list of persons appointed to serve for the next two years on the National Sports Commission (NSC).

This corporate body would be headed by Chairman, Kashif Muhammad, GCB President and CWI Director Bissoondyal Singh, Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) President Christy Campbell, Guyana Hockey Board President Phillip Fernandes, Chartered Accountant Cheteram Ramdial and Private Consultant, Dellon Davidson.

The sports fraternity has been eagerly anticipating the appointment of these members and the nation is looking forward to the sports and our athletes really benefitting from the NSC and the MCY&S.

The new NSC will now, in consultation with Minister Ramson, name the Director of Sport, former Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, Steve Ninvalle being the front runner for the post.

Kaieteur Sport takes this opportunity to share aspects of the National Sports Commission Act 1993 which was assented to by Samuel Hinds, Prime Minister, performing the functions of the President on December 31st, 1993 after being passed by the National Assembly December 3rd, 1993.

Functions of the Commission

It shall be the function of the Commission to –

(a) Promote sports and its organisation by all available methods including the making of grants therefor;

(b) Provide for the establishment, erection mid maintenance of sporting and other recreational facilities;

(c) Encourage, in co-operation with any sports organisation, the attainment of high standards in sports;

(d) Encourage the conduct of sporting activities in accordance with the national policy on sports;

(e) Provide advisory and information services;

(f) Co-Operate with international bodies and institutions specialised in the field of sports research, physical education, sports administration, sports medicine and journalism;

(g) Present awards to outstanding personalities, institutions or organisations in the field of sports;

(h) Advise the Minister on development and promotion of sports generally;

Establishment

(i) Secure by such means as it considers appropriate the proper accountability by sports organizations referred to in section 20, for funds and resources made available to such organisations;

(j) Provide assistance to any sports organisation in the audit of their accounts or in relation to any other matter wherein assistance may be needed; and

(k) Do all such acts and things as are in its opinion necessary for, or conductive to, the proper discharge of its functions.

Establishment of Regional Sports Committee

6. (I) The Commission may establish regional sports committees in the three counties of Guyana.

(2) The provisions of the Second Schedule shall have effect as to the constitution and proceedings of any regional sports committee and otherwise in relation thereto.

(3) The Minister may by order amend the provisions of the Second Schedule.

(4) Each regional sports committee shall have an office in the region in which it is established.

7. The Commission may establish advisory units to assist it in the performm1ce of its functions, each unit comprising a Chairman, who shall be a member, and not less than five other persons who need not be members.

8. The Commission may in writing delegate such of its functions as it deems necessary to –

(a) A regional sports committee;

(b) A member.

9. There may be paid to the members of the Commission and the members of any regional sports committee such remuneration, if may, or allowances, as the Minister may determine.

10. The Commission shall have the power to support and sponsor the participation in events, national, regional or international, of any individual, sportsman or athlete or any sports team, in relation to the national games played in Guyana, the criteria for such support and sponsorship being based on all-round proficiency, performance and sustained effort.

11. (1) The Commission may, after consultation with the Minister employ upon such terms and conditions as it thinks fit, a Director of Sports and such other officers and employees as the Commission deems necessary for the proper carrying out of its functions under this Act.

(2) The Director of Sports shall be the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, and subject to any general or specific directions of the Commission, be responsible to the Commission for ensuring that the functions of the Commission are properly discharged and objectives achieved.

(3) Notwithstanding the generality of subsection (2) the duties of the Director of Sports shall include responsibility for –

(a) Managing the Secretariat of the Commission;

(b) Managing the funds as directed by the Commission and preparing quarterly financial reports accounts for presentation at meetings of the commission;

(c) Causing minutes of meetings to be kept, and

(d) Keeping members of the Commission informed, particularly by presenting an activity report at each meeting of the Commission.

Constitution and proceedings of the Commission

1. The Commission shall consist of not less than six nor more than eleven members.

2. The members shall be appointed by the Minister from among persons appearing to him as having had experience of and shown capacity in, matters relating to sports generally, subject to consideration being given for sufficient representation on the Commission of regional sports committees, by the appointment by the Minister of nominees therefrom.

3. The members shall be appointed for a period of not less than two years and may be reappointed at the discretion of the Minister.

4. The Chairman shall be appointed by the Minister from among the members of the Commission. The Commission shall appoint one of its members to be the Vice-Chairman of the Commission.

5. The names of the members, including the Chairman as first constituted and every change in the membership thereof shall be published in the Gazette.