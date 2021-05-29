GRA security guard killed in Upper Corentyne accident

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old female Security Guard attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority in Springlands is now dead following an accident on the No.77 Public Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Norma Rose, of Scottsburg, Corentyne, Berbice. Reports are that the accident occurred on May 26, 2021 at approximately 21:30 hrs. and involved a motor vehicle bearing licence plate HC 3098. It was driven at the time of the accident by Danny Nanku, 32, of Port Mourant, Corentyne.

Details of the accident revealed that Nanku was proceeding south along the eastern side of the No. 77 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, at a fast rate when the left side of the car collided with the Rose who was standing on the eastern side of the road. This resulted in her being flung on top of the left side bonnet then onto the parapet where she received injuries about her body.

Nanku fled the scene but public spirited persons rushed Rose to the Skeldon Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced her dead on arrival. Her body is presently lying at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting Post Mortem.

The driver, Nanku was later arrested at No. 79 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, and escorted to Springlands Police Station.