Four more die of COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that four persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now move the Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 380.

Those who died are a 74-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 31-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 68-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). According to the Health Ministry’s Press Release, the persons died over a three-day period while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,724. The dashboard also shows that 24 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 103 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,841 in home isolation and nine persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 14,376 recoveries have been recorded.