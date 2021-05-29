Foreign Secretary meets with Diaspora on investment opportunities

Kaieteur News – Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud, recently met members of the Guyanese community in Brooklyn, New York, following the virtual Diaspora Conference that was held last week.

Members of the community raised issues relating to investment opportunities and plans for the oil and gas sector.

The invitation for the meet coincided with Guyana’s 55th Independence anniversary.

During the interaction, Persaud updated the Guyanese community on President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s plans to transform Guyana.

He emphasised the importance of the Diaspora promoting unity and social cohesion and urged them to be wary of misinformation circulated to create unease and sow division.

Persaud was accompanied by the Guyana Consulate Advisor on Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Fazal Yussuf and Dr. Asquith Rose.

During his address at the inaugural Virtual Diaspora Conference, President Ali had reassured overseas-based Guyanese that his Government remains committed to engagements and is vigorously pursuing policies and plans to ensure they are integrally involved in the process.

The Conference was held under the theme “A New Era of Engagement for the Guyanese Diaspora”. More than 500 overseas-based Guyanese participated in the discussion.

Ahead of the meeting, Persaud, had expressed the beliefs that the Diaspora cannot be excluded from any development plans for the country, with regard its emerging Oil and Gas sector.

This, Persaud opined, is given the enormous potential that exists in the Diaspora and not domiciled in-country.

According to Persaud, the anticipated boom in the emerging oil industry in Guyana is also being seen as boom for those in the Diaspora looking to invest of contribute.