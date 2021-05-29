Latest update May 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Carpenter who robbed woman of $800 placed on $100,000 bail

May 29, 2021 News

Charged, Keon Simon.

Kaieteur News – A carpenter who allegedly robbed a woman of $800 on May 13, 2021, at Albouystown, Georgetown, yesterday appeared in court and was placed on $100,000 bail for the offence.
The defendant, Keon Simon, of Lot 11 Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
According to information, on the day of the robbery, Simon was in the company of another and armed with a gun when he allegedly robbed Ronesha Tappin of $800. It is further alleged that moments after robbing Tappin, Simon also robbed Leon Small of motorcycle CK 7464, a Honda XR valued at $445,000; one silver chain valued $35,000, and one LG cell phone valued $100,000.
Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed Simon on $100,000 bail for that offence as well as a condition that he reports to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday. Both matters were subsequently adjourned.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trophy Stall Independence softball concludes tomorrow in Bartica

Trophy Stall Independence softball concludes tomorrow in Bartica

May 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Trophy Stall Independence 10/10 Softball Cricket competition is set to conclude toomorrow in Bartica. In the female segment, Epic Blasters will face Cartabo Power Rangers...
Read More
Team Guyana ready to win medals

Team Guyana ready to win medals

May 29, 2021

South Turkeyen SC u-16 3-a-side football tourney on tomorrow

South Turkeyen SC u-16 3-a-side football tourney...

May 29, 2021

GCB Inaugural Under-19 Franchise Tournament Launched

GCB Inaugural Under-19 Franchise Tournament...

May 29, 2021

Kaieteur Sport shares aspects of the National Sports Commission Act 1993

Kaieteur Sport shares aspects of the National...

May 29, 2021

Egdhill first athlete to be sponsored by lotto company

Egdhill first athlete to be sponsored by lotto...

May 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is not all that bad

    Kaieteur News – After he fell one afternoon and hit his head, Mr. Winston Murray, a prospective presidential candidate... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]