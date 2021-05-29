Carpenter who robbed woman of $800 placed on $100,000 bail

Latest update May 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A carpenter who allegedly robbed a woman of $800 on May 13, 2021, at Albouystown, Georgetown, yesterday appeared in court and was placed on $100,000 bail for the offence.
The defendant, Keon Simon, of Lot 11 Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
According to information, on the day of the robbery, Simon was in the company of another and armed with a gun when he allegedly robbed Ronesha Tappin of $800. It is further alleged that moments after robbing Tappin, Simon also robbed Leon Small of motorcycle CK 7464, a Honda XR valued at $445,000; one silver chain valued $35,000, and one LG cell phone valued $100,000.
Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed Simon on $100,000 bail for that offence as well as a condition that he reports to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday. Both matters were subsequently adjourned.
May 29, 2021Kaieteur News – The Trophy Stall Independence 10/10 Softball Cricket competition is set to conclude toomorrow in Bartica. In the female segment, Epic Blasters will face Cartabo Power Rangers...
May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – I was really surprised at the reaction of a nice Afro-Guyanese gentleman who has been a friend for... more
Kaieteur News – After he fell one afternoon and hit his head, Mr. Winston Murray, a prospective presidential candidate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]