Carpenter who robbed woman of $800 placed on $100,000 bail

Kaieteur News – A carpenter who allegedly robbed a woman of $800 on May 13, 2021, at Albouystown, Georgetown, yesterday appeared in court and was placed on $100,000 bail for the offence.

The defendant, Keon Simon, of Lot 11 Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

According to information, on the day of the robbery, Simon was in the company of another and armed with a gun when he allegedly robbed Ronesha Tappin of $800. It is further alleged that moments after robbing Tappin, Simon also robbed Leon Small of motorcycle CK 7464, a Honda XR valued at $445,000; one silver chain valued $35,000, and one LG cell phone valued $100,000.

Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed Simon on $100,000 bail for that offence as well as a condition that he reports to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday. Both matters were subsequently adjourned.