May 29th, 2021

Victim succumbs to gunshot wounds after being robbed of $400,000

May 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – A Trans Guyana Airways employee last evening succumbed while receiving medical attention after he was robbed and shot on Camp Street, Georgetown, moments after conducting business around the city.
The dead man has been identified as Ronald Omar Smith, 40, a maintenance/baggage handler of Wakapow, Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast.
According to the police, Smith had just finished conducting business around the city in the company of a miner who was driving him in motor car PZZ 6065. The report further stated that after Smith made a sale of some amount of gold, he placed $437,000 cash in his haversack and went to visit his girlfriend.
Around 16:25 hrs, on the western half of Camp Street, between Church and Quamina Streets, Georgetown, Smith and his girlfriend were standing in front of the Impeccable Beauty Salon and Spa when two identifiable males rode up on a white XR motorcycle and confronted them.
Kaieteur News understands that the pillion rider got off of the motorcycle and discharged two rounds at Smith. Smith collapsed and the pillion rider proceeded to remove the victim’s haversack which contained the cash. The suspects then escaped north on Camp Street.
While speaking with this publication, Latoya, the proprietor of Impeccable Beauty Salon and Spa said, “I was in the salon working and I heard a sound, then I heard the second sound go off again and that’s when I realised it was a gunshot.” The woman added that she later looked outside when she saw Smith lying in a pool of blood with his girlfriend over him and two men riding away on a motorcycle.
According to the police, Smith was then picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving medical attention. His body was examined and three circular wounds were seen, one to the upper left shoulder, one to the middle region of the belly and one under the right armpit area.
The police have since arrested the driver who transported Smith around the city to conduct business moments before he was attacked and killed, as a manhunt was launched to locate the two suspects.

  • Guyana is not all that bad

    Kaieteur News – After he fell one afternoon and hit his head, Mr. Winston Murray, a prospective presidential candidate... more

