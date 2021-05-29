$300,000 bail for Sophia man charged with raping minor

Latest update May 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Magistrate Crystal Lambert yesterday placed 30-year-old Royston Dazzle of Lot 124 South Sophia, Georgetown, on $300,000 bail for allegedly raping a child under the age of 16.
Dazzle made his first court appearance in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the charge and was placed on bail. The matter was adjourned to June 11, 2021.
