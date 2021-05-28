Yuh gat to protect yuh self fuss!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government nah gan protect you from de coronavirus pandemic. Everyday people dying and it gan get wuss because de number of cases averaging more dan 120 per day.

De government nah interested in lockdown. One man seh how he nah see evidence of the curfew working.

De same people wah asking you and me fuh stick to curfew, breaking de same rule. Dem throwing dem rod at midnight and dem proudly tekkin picture and posting it pun Facebook.

Nah call fuh de law fuh do nothing about it. Remember all are equal before de law but some are more equal dan others.

Dem workers scared of de virus. But dem more scared of losing dem wuk. And nuff of dem boss nah gat conscience. Dem want dem staff come to wuk every day. Dem nah gat conscience fuh put dem pun rotation of work from home.

But charity begins at home. Yuh gat to take care of yuh self because if you nah do dat nobody gan tek care of you. You is de best person fuh tek care of you.

Dem workers gat to decide dat dem nah gan continue to put dem life at risk. Money nah bring back yuh life. So if yuh putting money in front yuh health, yuh gan be sorry in de long run.

Is time dem workers come together and lobby dem boss fuh wuk three days per week. Dem gan remind dem boss dat Prezzie call pun dem fuh help stop de deaths, grief and anguish.

Is time dem minibus and hire cars decide fuh stay home one day fuh show dem support with dem workers.

Talk half and join de calls for dem workers fuh organise dem own curfew.