Town Clerk calls for urgent evacuation of City Hall as inner stairway threatens to collapse

Kaieteur News – Acting Town Clerk of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC), Sherry Jerrick, has made an urgent appeal for the relocation of the offices housed at the badly deteriorating City Hall building, as the inner stairs threatens to collapse.

During a statutory meeting of the city councillors held on Monday, Jerrick stressed on the urgency of the matter. She noted that it was brought to her attention that the inner staircase within City Hall could collapse at any moment taking an entire section of the historic building with it.

“This was recently brought to my attention and I would just like the Council to know that there is need for urgent evacuation of the building,” Jerrick said, adding that there are lots of lives at stake should any section of the building come tumbling down.

“I would not want to endanger my life or the life of anyone else,” she added. The Town Clerk (Ag.) recommended as a solution, that departments housed in the building find temporary accommodation elsewhere in the compound.

In addition to holding the offices of the Town Clerk, the more than a century-old building houses the Rate Collection Office and the Meeting Chambers of the City Council. City Hall’s restoration has been on the Council’s agenda for the past two years but the building is still awaiting a much-needed upgrade.

During a recent interview with this newspaper, the Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, reminded that promises were made by the government to assist in the rehabilitation when he had attended a meeting earlier in the year with President, Irfaan Ali, and Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall, to discuss the restoration.

Narine said it was agreed that a new building would be constructed to house the administrative offices within the City Hall compound. A total of $50M from the Council’s finances has been earmarked for the purpose of constructing the new building. He further stated that the Government would be providing a sum of G$30M to assist with the completion of the building.