Team Guyana arrive in Ecuador for South American Championships

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana has arrived in Ecuador for the 2021 South American Championships which gets underway from tomorrow with the action set to conclude in Guayaquil on Monday. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Men’s 800m national champion Devaun Barrington highlighted that the weather in Guayaquil is likened to that of Guyana and quelled any concerns about altitude, noting that it is quite fine.

Guyana will begin their campaign when National Men’s Long Jump record holder, Emanuel Archibald and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete Washington Micaiah seeks to out jump 13 other competitors from 09:00hr local time. Archibald is the third seed in the competition.

Two hours later, Archibald will have to suit up for the Men’s 100m while Arinze Chance (Men’s 400m) will run at midday. Army high-jumper Mark Jhalu will spring into action from 17:35hrs.

Barrington and overseas-based Quamel Prince with take the Men’s 800m middle distance challenge at 17:00hrs. On the distaff side, Jenea McCammon and Jasmine Abrams (top seed) will feature in the 100m at 10:45hrs tomorrow.